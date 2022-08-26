Oakley Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired at Officers: PD

An Oakley police officer on Friday fatally shot a 58-year-old man who police say fired several rounds at officers after allegedly threatening his girlfriend.

Before the shooting, officers responded at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a domestic dispute call along the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, police said.

The caller said her boyfriend was armed with a gun and had been driving her around, not letting her out, according to police. The boyfriend allegedly said he was going to kill her and himself.

Once they reached a residence, the female fled on foot and called police.

Arriving officers tried to contact the man, but he did not respond, police said. Using a drone, officers were able to see the man inside the residence armed with a handgun. Officers continued to try to communicate with the man, but he did not respond.

During communication efforts, the man fired several shots inside the home, police said.

At about 1:18 a.m., the man fired several shots at officers, according to police. One officer returned fire, hitting the man at least once. First aid was performed, but the man died at the scene.

Oakley police Chief Paul Beard released the following statement: "Our officers are trained to deescalate situations at every opportunity when that is a viable option. Our officers attempted to deescalate this tragic situation last night, but the suspect would not allow for our attempts to take hold. When officers are presented with such grave and dangerous situations, and when no other options work or are available, they must sometimes fall back on other critical training they receive on a regular basis. This is the training they fell back on last night to ensure there was no loss of lives of innocent victims or the officers themselves."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The names of the people involved and further information will be released at a later date, police said.