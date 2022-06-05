Napa County

Old Fire in Napa County 100% Contained

The cause remains under investigation and fire crews will continue patrolling the area, Cal Fire said

By Bay City News

A brush fire that charred 570 acres in Napa County over the past week is 100 percent contained as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire said.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the Old Fire, but no structures were damaged or destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was first reported about 3:35 p.m. May 31 along Old Soda Springs Road, northeast of Napa.

The cause remains under investigation and fire crews will continue patrolling the area, Cal Fire said Sunday.

