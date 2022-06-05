Old Fire in Napa County 100% Contained

A brush fire that charred 570 acres in Napa County over the past week is 100 percent contained as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire said.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the Old Fire, but no structures were damaged or destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was first reported about 3:35 p.m. May 31 along Old Soda Springs Road, northeast of Napa.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause remains under investigation and fire crews will continue patrolling the area, Cal Fire said Sunday.