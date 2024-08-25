1 injured after 1-alarm fire at San Francisco building

San Francisco firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire on the 1800 block of Taraval Street early Sunday morning, the department said on social media.

Two people were displaced by the fire, and one of the displaced people was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to San Francisco Fire Capt. Justin Schorr.

The fire impacted a hardware store in the 1800 of Taraval Street, Schorr said. No one was working in the store at the time of the fire, which was first reported at 3:48 a.m., according to Schorr.

The Red Cross is aiding the displaced residents, according to Schorr.

No firefighters were injured in the incident, Schorr said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

1 alarm fire on the 1800 block of Taraval Ave. Firefighters working to contain the fire at this time. 1 person transported to a local hospital and 2 residents displaced due to smoke damage. Taraval St. between the 1700-1900 block is closed. #SFFD #YOURSFFD pic.twitter.com/HOy4pMSutW — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 25, 2024