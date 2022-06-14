OpenRoad: Protecting California Treasures — Bridalveil Fall and Mount Diablo (Episode 78)

Discover a brand new trail and visitor experience opening soon in Yosemite National Park that will bring visitors closer than ever before to one of the most iconic landmarks in the Valley: Bridalveil Fall.

Learn how Yosemite Conservancy, the National Park Service and master craftsmen are turning intrusive parking lots and dysfunctional pathways into the most thrilling close up view of the fall that once was best seen only from a distance.

Celebrate the 50 year legacy of the extraordinary citizens who have worked to save Mount Diablo, one of the Bay Area’s most iconic landmarks.

Learn how these neighborhood activists began by protecting the mountain’s canyons and peaks and extended their reach over the decades to include more than 120,000 acres of protected natural environments all around the famous mountain.

And meet the next generation of conservation leaders who are continuing the work and extending it to the South for many miles in the large and wild Diablo Range of mountains.

