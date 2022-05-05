OpenRoad

OpenRoad: Treasures of the San Francisco Peninsula (Episode 76)

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Explore the last remaining stand of privately owned old growth redwoods in the Santa Cruz Mountains, soon to be protected in perpetuity by two non-profit organizations with rich legacies of conserving and providing public access to nature in these rugged mountains for young people and their families and all of us for more than a century.

And discover how San Mateo County Parks and its public conservation and fire-fighting partners are working diligently to make the county’s treasured but vulnerable parks and forest ecosystems healthier and more resilient to wildland fires and less dangerous to surrounding communities.

Related links:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

OpenRoad Apr 19

OpenRoad: The Most Visited Park District in California (Episode 75)

OpenRoad Apr 14

OpenRoad: The Legacy of the East Bay Regional Parks District (Episode 74)

This article tagged under:

OpenRoad
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us