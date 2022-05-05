OpenRoad: Treasures of the San Francisco Peninsula (Episode 76)

Explore the last remaining stand of privately owned old growth redwoods in the Santa Cruz Mountains, soon to be protected in perpetuity by two non-profit organizations with rich legacies of conserving and providing public access to nature in these rugged mountains for young people and their families and all of us for more than a century.

And discover how San Mateo County Parks and its public conservation and fire-fighting partners are working diligently to make the county’s treasured but vulnerable parks and forest ecosystems healthier and more resilient to wildland fires and less dangerous to surrounding communities.

Related links: