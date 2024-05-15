OpenRoad: Living with mountain lions in Sonoma County (Ep. 94)

In this episode of OpenRoad, we follow a big cat biologist as he tracks North Bay mountain lions to learn more about their mysterious lives.
We will also roam the landscape as wildlife do, traveling along natural corridors and crossing dangerous highways to reach protected open space refuges. And we'll visit a sanctuary for wildlife of all kinds.
Related links:
- Sonoma Land Trust
- True Wild
- Audubon Canyon Ranch – Living with Lion Project
- Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue
