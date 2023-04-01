Pacifica

Pacifica Police Arrest Two for Grocery Store Robbery

Police arrested two San Francisco residents for the robbery Wednesday, after stopping them for speeding

By Bay City News

Pacifica police arrested two people Wednesday for allegedly stealing $1,400’s worth of merchandise from a local grocery store. 

In a press release Friday, police said they stopped a car for speeding near Hickey Boulevard and Firecrast Avenue around 3 p.m. Inside was Nalaisia Ward, 20, and a 17-year old, both residents of San Francisco. 

During that stop, officers were made aware the car had allegedly been used in a strong-arm robbery at the nearby Fairmont Shopping Center. 

An employee was assaulted during the robbery but was unhurt, according to police. 

Police booked Ward at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery. They released the teenage suspect to a parent after arresting her on suspicion of grand theft. 

