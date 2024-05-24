Palisades Tahoe open Memorial Day weekend

Skiers and snowboarders still have one last weekend to hit the slopes at Palisades Tahoe.

The popular ski report is offering a “last-chance weekend” for patrons, which ends on Memorial Day. The resort is the last one in the Tahoe Basin still operating.

“Now is great for those dual sport days. You can go skiing in the morning, then you can go to waterski in the afternoon, or mountain biking, or whatever floats your boat,” said Patrick Lacey, the public relations marketing manager at Palisades Tahoe. “Honestly, it is a great time to be here at Palisades Tahoe.

Palisades is expected to have high temperatures in the upper 40s on Friday and Saturday, while on Saturday the high will be 59 degrees, the resort posted on its website.

The resort reported in early May, it had a season total of 423 inches of Snowfall. On average, Palisades averages 400 inches of snow per season.

For those not into winter sports, Palisades Tahoe will also be hosting its “Made in Tahoe Festival.” The free event will highlight local artists, food and music.