Palo Alto High School students build solar-powered vehicle for national challenge

A team of 15 students from Palo Alto High School built a solar-powered vehicle and are getting ready to put it to the test.

They are headed to Texas, where they will compete against teams across the country next week. Three students will take turns driving their car, called the "Beast" several hundred miles from Fort Worth, Texas to the Southern California community of Palmdale.

15-year-old Manasvi Noronha, a sophomore who loves cars, found the solar vehicle competition online with help from her mom.

They got a team of eager student’s together last Fall. Over the last four months, they have learned welding, woodworking, and all steps involved in getting their vision ready for competition.

“Well at first, the only reason I liked them was because they're shiny and super cool. And then, getting more involved in his project has made me realize what it actually takes to build a car and pursue a career in automotive engineering, which is what I hope to do," Noronha said.

The team flies to Dallas on Monday, and they will hit the road with the Beast a week from Sunday.

The vehicle can go up to 77 miles per hour. The challenge is not a race but a test of which car can drive the greatest distance in the shortest amount of time.