Jen Lee

Paralympian Reunites With Stolen Gold Medals; Suspect Arrested in Texas

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Paralympian was reunited with his three gold medals Wednesday after they were stolen from his car in Texas last weekend.

The San Antonio Police Department posted photos on their social media pages, which showed Jen Yung Lee being reunited with his medals after they were recovered by officers.

The robbery took place on Apr. 9 as Lee's Tesla caught the whole incident on video. The car's camera caught a man breaking in and stealing a backpack with the medals inside.

Jen Lee Apr 18

Bay Area Paralympian's Stolen Gold Medals Recovered: Police

Texas Apr 17

Bay Area Paralympian's Gold Medals Stolen From Parking Garage in Texas

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Antonio police said the backpack turned up later in a movie theater parking lot.

U.S. Marshals arrested 36-year-old Rogelio Solis in connection with the robbery.

Lee has Bay Area ties. He grew up in Daly City, but now lives in Texas and plays on the U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team.

Lee won gold in the last three Paralympics.

This article tagged under:

Jen Leeparalympicsparalympian
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us