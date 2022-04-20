Paralympian Reunites With Stolen Gold Medals; Suspect Arrested in Texas

A Paralympian was reunited with his three gold medals Wednesday after they were stolen from his car in Texas last weekend.

The San Antonio Police Department posted photos on their social media pages, which showed Jen Yung Lee being reunited with his medals after they were recovered by officers.

The robbery took place on Apr. 9 as Lee's Tesla caught the whole incident on video. The car's camera caught a man breaking in and stealing a backpack with the medals inside.

San Antonio police said the backpack turned up later in a movie theater parking lot.

U.S. Marshals arrested 36-year-old Rogelio Solis in connection with the robbery.

Lee has Bay Area ties. He grew up in Daly City, but now lives in Texas and plays on the U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team.

Lee won gold in the last three Paralympics.