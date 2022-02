A pedestrian was struck and killed by a garbage truck in San Jose early Wednesday, according to the police department.

The fatal crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Fontanelle Court in South San Jose, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the 10th fatal crash and the 11th death on San Jose streets this year. Eight of those have involved pedestrians, police said.

No further details were immediately available.