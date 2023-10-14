San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 280 in San Francisco

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

One person was killed in a collision on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The CHP said the collision, which occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m., involved a pedestrian in the highway’s northbound lanes near the Alemany Boulevard East onramp. 

The pedestrian was riding a bicycle before the collision, according to the CHP. 

Other details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
