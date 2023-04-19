South San Francisco

BART Employee Arrested on Suspicion of Deadly Hit-and-Run in South San Francisco

By Bay City News

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A 52-year-old BART employee has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal hit-and-run in South San Francisco earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.

Joaquin Duarte, a systems service foreworker for the transit agency, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a collision reported early on the morning of April 5 in the 1500 block of El Camino Real, according to South San Francisco police.

A pedestrian trying to cross the southbound lanes of the thoroughfare was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene. He has been identified by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office as William King, 45, of South San Francisco.

Police said Wednesday that investigators identified Duarte as the suspect after gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses and said he was on duty for BART at the time.

Duarte, a resident of Newman in Stanislaus County, was booked into jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, police said.

BART spokesperson Jim Allison said, "First and foremost, BART wants to express sincere condolences to the victim's family. BART is fully cooperating with the police investigation into this tragedy."

