Body of Unidentified Elderly Man Found at Thornton Beach in Daly City

By Bay City News

An unidentified body was found Wednesday at Thornton Beach in Daly City, police said.

Officers responded Wednesday at 1:38 p.m. to the area of Skyline Drive and Lynvale Court on a report that a deceased body was found on a nearby trail.

Police said the remains were discovered by a hiker and appeared to be that of an elderly man who had been dead for an extended period of time.

As of Thursday, the cause of death was not determined and was being investigated by police and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Daly City Police Department at (650) 991-8119.

