Caltrain Crash Site Has Been Cleared, Allowing Train Service to Resume

13 people were injured in the collision

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Caltrain said Sunday that the wreckage from a Thursday collision on the tracks has been cleared, and it is running its regular weekend schedule.

The interim bus service that was taking passengers to the South San Francisco, San Bruno and Millbrae stations has been cancelled.

Just before 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, a southbound Caltrain train carrying 75 passengers collided with on-track equipment, injuring 13 people, including two Caltrain employees. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

San Bruno Mar 10

13 Hurt in Fiery Collision Between Caltrain, Vehicle in San Bruno

San Bruno Mar 11

NTSB Investigates Fiery Crash Between Caltrain and Vehicle in San Bruno

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has begun an investigation.

Federal officials said Friday that the on-track equipment that was hit by the locomotive was a "work train" made of up three vehicles -- a heavy duty pickup truck and two flatbed trucks carrying crane apparatus.

Officials said a fire in one of the work train vehicles was caused by a fuel tank puncture.

