Caltrain host Electrification Day, welcomes new electircal train fleet

Caltrain's new electric train service was welcomed with an "Electrification Day" celebration on Saturday.

The all-new electrical fleet is described as clearer and quieter. During peak hours, the trains run every 15-20 minutes, which allows the agency to expand its weekend service.

The inaugural launch party events up and down the peninsula featured games, giveaways, food trucks, live music, and performances.

"This is a really big deal. This means more service, faster service, cleaner and quieter. I mean, this is a huge upgrade to the commuter rail that really is the backbone of Silicon Valley. This is how people get to work every day," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

The new trains will include Wi-Fi, power outlets, increased storage, baby-changing tables, and improved climate control systems.

Caltrain also named one of its new trains after Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, who has been a vocal supporter of the transit agency.

"I'm so proud that we came together. We had a vision, and we stayed with it," Eshoo said.

Due to the launch, Caltrain is offering free rides over the weekend.

In addition to the inaugural events, the agency is slated to host another event in San Mateo on Sunday.