Combination King Tide-High Surf Causes High Waves in Pacifica

A king tide along with high surf brought higher than normal waves to the Pacifica coast earlier this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A huge wave hit at about 9:30 a.m. Monday at Beach Boulevard and Santa Rosa Avenue and doused a truck near the beach, photographer Joe Flowers said.

The king tide-high surf combination prompted weather officials to issue a coastal flood advisory.

King tides produce higher than normal tides and the tides were at their highest Monday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Duane Dykema said.

A high surf advisory was also in effect when the truck was hit by the wave, Dykema said.

Flowers said he walks that section of boardwalk every morning. He saw the truck take a couple of waves over the hood, and then caught one of the bigger splashes, he said.

The truck's driver came out and moved the truck shortly after one of those splashes, Flowers said.