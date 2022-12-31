Major Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in South SF

Highway 101 in South San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions Saturday morning due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Caltrans crews responded to the scene to work on clearing the water from the roadway, but no estimated time was given for reopening.
The CHP urged motorists to avoid the area and advised using Interstate 280 as an alternate route.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.