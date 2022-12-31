bay area storm

Major Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in South SF

By Stephen Ellison

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Highway 101 in South San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions Saturday morning due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans crews responded to the scene to work on clearing the water from the roadway, but no estimated time was given for reopening.

The CHP urged motorists to avoid the area and advised using Interstate 280 as an alternate route.

