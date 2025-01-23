Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Half Moon Bay marks 2 years since mass shooting at mushroom farms

By Kris Sanchez

Aerial view of the scene of a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay in 2023.
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay on Thursday will honor the seven farmworkers killed two years ago in a mass shooting and continue to push for a memorial as well as livable housing for all farmworkers.

The shooting at two mushroom farms exposed the deplorable conditions many farmworkers live in. Ayudando a Latinos a Sonar, an advocacy group for the farmworker community, says there’s progress toward livable housng at one site. But now, some of the people who were in favor two years ago are pushing back against a second site for senior farmworkers.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

In addition to the housing, the community on Thursday will hear about a proposed memorial. Between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and again between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., people will be able to weigh in on the designs.

Later in the evening, people will gather for a vigil for the seven people shot and killed by a co-worker.

Meanwhile, the accused gunman remains behind bars and doesn’t even have a trial date yet -- and it may not be set until the end of April.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us