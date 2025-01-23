Half Moon Bay marks 2 years since mass shooting at mushroom farms

Half Moon Bay on Thursday will honor the seven farmworkers killed two years ago in a mass shooting and continue to push for a memorial as well as livable housing for all farmworkers.

The shooting at two mushroom farms exposed the deplorable conditions many farmworkers live in. Ayudando a Latinos a Sonar, an advocacy group for the farmworker community, says there’s progress toward livable housng at one site. But now, some of the people who were in favor two years ago are pushing back against a second site for senior farmworkers.

In addition to the housing, the community on Thursday will hear about a proposed memorial. Between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and again between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., people will be able to weigh in on the designs.

Later in the evening, people will gather for a vigil for the seven people shot and killed by a co-worker.

Meanwhile, the accused gunman remains behind bars and doesn’t even have a trial date yet -- and it may not be set until the end of April.