Hundreds mourn death of Half Moon Bay mayor's son during funeral

Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay struggled to pack in the hundreds of people gathered to mourn the death of Joaquin Dominik Jimenez Alvarado, the son of the city's mayor, at his funeral on Wednesday afternoon.

The son of Mayor Joaquin Jimenez, the 28-year-old Jimenez Alvarado, died on May 25 after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Mirada Road and Highway 1 in an unincorporated area of Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of Joaquin, our cherished son, beloved brother, grandson, nephew and friend," Krystlyn Giedt, family friend and Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce president, said in a statement on behalf of the Jimenez Alvarado family. "His spirit was so vibrant and his passing leaves a void that cannot be filled … His compassion was felt far and wide. He loved Half Moon Bay."

A large crowd of friends, family and community members showed up to pay their respects to Jimenez Alvarado and his grieving loved ones.

"This is a testament to the type of person he was," said Irma Acosta, a friend of Alvarado Jimenez and spokesperson for the family. "All the amount of people that have shown up to support the family and friends, it speaks about his personality and the legacy that he's leaving behind."

Even though it was a solemn day for the city, funeral attendees focused on honoring his life. The sounds of motorcycles revving, traditional Mexican music and clinking Modelos created a sense of coming together as a fellowship and celebrating Jimenez Alvarado's legacy.

"Joaquin was a great guy," said TJ Fonseca, owner of TMF Cycles motorcycle shop in San Carlos, which Jimenez Alvarado frequented. "He always wanted to help out where he could. He always had a good spirit. It's why I'm not surprised we have such a great turnout and a lot of support from the community. A lot of people in Half Moon Bay are really tight-knit so it's nice to have everyone out here."

Many of the attendees were fellow motorcycle enthusiasts that knew Jimenez Alvarado through their shared love for riding. They wore T-shirts memorializing him, saying "Ride in Paradise" on the back with a drawing of him and his motorcycle.

"He went really too young. It's sad for both parties, you know, the kid that was driving who hit Joaquin was also very young," Fonseca said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that they are still investigating the cause of the collision.

"He has been very much a part of this community for a long time. This will have ripple effects for years to come, the loss is massive," Giedt said.

The Jimenez Alvarado family is an integral part of Half Moon Bay, according to his friends. The considerable volume of people that came to the funeral speaks to Joaquin's kindness and his ability to light up a room, they said.

"He was always smiling. That's how I remember him," Fonseca said.