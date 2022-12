Emergency crews are at the scene of a hazmat investigation in Pacifica Friday morning.

The incident was reported at a home on the 1100 block of Crespi Drive around 10:30 a.m. after reports of an odd odor.

A shelter-in-place order has been implemented for surrounding homes, the Norh County Fire Authority said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.