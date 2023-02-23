Menlo Park

Lanes on Highway 101 in Menlo Park Close for PG&E Repair Work

By Bay City News

Lanes of Highway 101 in Menlo Park are closed for PG&E repair work.
NBC Bay Area

Highway 101 is shutting down in both directions in Menlo Park on Thursday afternoon while PG&E crews replace a power line damaged by a fallen tree near the highway, according to the utility.

The repairs are being done on a line that crosses Highway 101 between Marsh and Willow roads, PG&E officials said. The work is estimated to be complete by 6 p.m.

San Mateo County has had widespread outages during this week's cold and windy weather. Menlo Park city officials said Thursday that outages have affected nearly 1 in 3 people in the county.

The city said it received 27 calls for trees down and 46 calls for broken tree limbs or other tree ussues between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Menlo ParktransportationPG&E
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us