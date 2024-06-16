Palo Alto

Palo Alto's Mike's Diner Bar to shutter operations

After struggling various times to keep the door open owner Mike Wallau decided to close the door

A popular restaurant in Palo Alto is closing after more than 30 years of operation.

Residents said Mike's Diner Bar, an Italian American restaurant, was a “neighborhood jewel” But after struggling various times to keep the door open owner Mike Wallau decided to shutter operations.

“I have an opportunity to pull back and do some consulting, which i love to do. and just relax,” Wallau said. “It's been 7 days a week for 30 years. very grateful to all the customers who have kept this in business and all the staff who have worked here.”

Last year Wallau was served an eviction notice after paying rent one-day late. He then came to an agreement with Scher Holdings, LLC and the Finebaum Surviving Spouse's Trust, the property owner’s, to keep Mike’s open.

The space will soon be occupied by Kirk’s Steakburgers.

