Peninsula Residents Recovering From Last Storm Concerned About More Flooding

Residents on the Peninsula, still recovering from flooding just a few months ago, say they can’t catch a break.

A parking lot flooded on New Year’s Eve, when the San Francisquito Creek poured into the Woodland Park Apartments in East Palo Alto. And three months later, the destruction to the walls, doors and cars are still visible.

Rosario González said there’s still mud and water in her storage unit, and says she lost important documents that she couldn’t save.

Eduardo Lopez’s storage unit smells musty and he says he has lost close to $7,000 in construction tools.

He says cleaning hasn’t been easy, but if it starts flooding again, he's going to have to take what’s useful out of the storage and park his car in the street.

He said the situation is frustrating and worries that if another big storm hits, they won’t get help from the city or the apartment complex. They have been promising to help them, but haven’t been given a thing.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Woodland Park, who sent the following statement, “We power washed the garage and offered power washing for any storage unit user that wanted it. If any resident would like to request further cleaning, we invite them to please call our management office.”