Police Investigate Series of Weekend Burglaries in Hillsborough

Police are investigating a trio of weekend burglaries in Hillsborough, two of which are believed to have been committed by the same suspect or suspects.

Police credit the alarm systems in each home as instrumental in limiting the losses. The first occurred late Saturday between 9:30 and 10 p.m. in the west side of town. Officers responded by a fire alarm at 9:35 p.m. to the 300 bloc of Barbara Way and found a broken window in the rear of the residence.

Police found a bedroom ransacked and items appeared to have been taken. Police said surveillance video from the residence shows three suspects in the home and the suspect vehicle to be a compact SUV. Nobody was home at the time of the incident, police said.

The second burglary occurred Sunday morning, when officers were dispatched at 6:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Darrell Road where a resident heard a loud crash and discovered a broken window at the rear of his home.

The resident had yelled when he heard the crash, something police believe scared off the suspects before they could take anything. Police discovered stolen property in front of this residence that had been taken from the burglary Saturday night.

The third burglary occurred at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Marlborough Road. A suspect or suspects broke two windows in the rear of the residence to enter the home, but tripped the motion sensor alarm when opening a cabinet door. Nothing was taken during this burglary attempt.

Surveillance camera footage indicated this suspect drove an early 2000 purple compact car, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with a loud exhaust.

If you happen to live near the locations of the crimes and you have security cameras, HPD requests that you check your footage between the following times:

5/29/21 between 9 -10:15 p.m. on Barbara Way and Darrell Road

A compact SUV possibly a Mazda CX-5 5/30/21 between 10:30 -10:45 a.m. in the 1100 Block of Marlborough Road/Cardigan Road

A purple compact car, possibly a Toyota Corolla Hillsborough

Police urge people to please report suspicious activity immediately at (650) 375-7470 and dial 9-1-1 for crimes in progress.

The department also offers free home security evaluations by appointment by calling (650) 375-7470.