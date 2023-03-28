Crews Focus on Preventing Flooding on the Peninsula

As the Peninsula was pelted by rain Tuesday, crews were racing to do what they could to prevent flooding.

In East Palo Alto, crews were working quickly to clear storm drains. With high winds ripping off leaves and heavy rains carrying them down streets, drains can easily clog and cause flooding. Another concern was the narrow San Francisquito Creek.

"We also clear out the creek – different debris, trees that have fallen over – so that they don't dam up and cause a dam and overflow and overtake the levees and the banks," East Palo Alto Public Works Supervisor Kevin Lewis said.

Sandbag locations were set up throughout neighborhoods to make it convenient for people to get them.

NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro has more in the video report above.