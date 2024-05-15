Family of San Carlos doctor trapped in Gaza hope federal intervention will bring her home

The family of a Bay Area doctor trapped in Gaza say the only hope they have of bringing her home is federal intervention.

Dr. Haleh Sheikholeslami worked at Sutter Health in San Carlos before leaving for a two-week mission to Gaza with a group of other doctors.

She was supposed to come back Monday through the now closed Rafah border crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza, which has been a vital route for aid.

“We have to reopen the border, we have to stop the violence and we have to get both our health workers out and other doctors back in,” Ahmad Sheikholeslami, Haleh’s brother, said. "Because the people of Palestine really need the services.”

What the family needs is for their congressional representative and the state department to step in.

Congresswoman Anna Eeshoo has spoken to the family on the phone and in a statement to NBC Bay Area said, "I’m doing everything I can to help my constituent Dr. Sheikholeslami and the other 19 American doctors get home from Gaza. I’m in daily touch with the family and the state department to get these heroic Americans home."

But when is still a question.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNBC their Rafah operation will likely last for weeks, acknowledging the rift it's creating with some nations including the U.S.

“Yes we do have a disagreement on Gaza rather on Rafah. But we have to do what we have to do,” Netanyahu said. “The intense part of the fighting, the smashing of the battalions is just weeks away. Doesn't take that long.”

His firm stance stoked fears over the safety of Palestinian civilians and others there to help, like Dr. Haleh.

“Last night she did speak to her daughter and had some texts to us and we were encouraged that she’s doing well and she’s in good sprints. But she was really worried about the really low on medical equipment and supplies,” Ahmad said.