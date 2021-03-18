vaccine

San Mateo County Changes Vaccine Distribution Strategy

San Mateo County is changing the way it runs its COVID-19 vaccine sites, starting to think smaller and more local. 

People living in and around Daly City lined up at the Chinese Hospital outpatient center Thursday, one of about five smaller vaccine sites set up this week in San Mateo County.

Those mass vaccination sites won’t be a focus for county health leaders anymore, instead hoping smaller sites will even accommodate walk ups.

"Going from Daly City to San Mateo by bus is maybe 45-50 minutes,” said Supervisor David Canepa. “Here, you just walk in."

So far, the county says the smaller sites are getting a good response from people who use them and they plan to open several more next week.

"A lot of people are trying to get the vaccine right now, and when I tried to get an online appointment, I failed,  so when I heard there was a walkup opportunity and I had the day off, rain or shine I'm gonna take it,” said Lara Pecchi of San Bruno.

