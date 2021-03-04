San Mateo County Looks to Soon Move to Less-Restrictive Orange Tier

With several Bay Area counties reopening indoor services in the red tier, some are looking ahead to the next step -- the less-restrictive orange tier.

Already in red for a week, San Mateo County officials are hopeful it will meet the state criteria to advance to the orange tier March 16.

A move that would allow restaurants to go from 25 to 50% capacity indoors.

“We’re trending in the right direction, coupled with vaccinations” said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa. “I’m optimistic we can move to orange.”

Governor Havin Newsom said this week that he’s planning to make changes to the tier requirements. He’s looking to add vaccination rates to the equation.

A change he says will help counties advance more quickly.

“I'm eager to get back to 50% which I hope is a few weeks out,” said Kosta Panos of Cafe 382.