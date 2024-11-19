San Mateo County leaders to discuss new action in attempt to remove sheriff

San Mateo County supervisors on Tuesday are expected to tighten the screws on Sheriff Christina Corpus and their attempts to get her to resign.

The Board of Supervisors during a special session Tuesday morning will consider a special election in March asking voters to amend the county charter and give supervisors to remove a sheriff for cause by a four-fifths vote.

The board has been calling on Corpus to resign after an independent investigation found that her department allegedly fosters a culture of racial and homophobic slurs, retaliation and humiliation.

The investigation also points to evidence showing Corpus and her Chief of Staff Victor Aenlle are involved in a personal relationship. The sheriff says the inquiry was politically motivated, one sided and was filled with lies.

Last week, supervisors met to consider a resolution to remove Aenlle’s position, but Corpus walked into the meeting and proceeded to promote him to assistant sheriff, a position the board has no authority over.

The county does not believe Aenlle, a civilian, meets the requirements to be an assistant sheriff.

Assistant Sheriff Matthew Fox resigned shortly after.

Corpus has not responded to NBC Bay Area's request for an interview in recent days.

On Monday, lawmakers representing San Mateo County at the state and federal level issued a statement calling on Corpus to resign, saying "the turmoil engulfing the sheriff’s office continues to damage the organization and its members, jeopardize public safety."

Tuesday's special meeting starts at 9:15 a.m.