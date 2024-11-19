San Mateo County

San Mateo County leaders to discuss new action in attempt to remove sheriff

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Mateo County supervisors on Tuesday are expected to tighten the screws on Sheriff Christina Corpus and their attempts to get her to resign.

The Board of Supervisors during a special session Tuesday morning will consider a special election in March asking voters to amend the county charter and give supervisors to remove a sheriff for cause by a four-fifths vote.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The board has been calling on Corpus to resign after an independent investigation found that her department allegedly fosters a culture of racial and homophobic slurs, retaliation and humiliation.

The investigation also points to evidence showing Corpus and her Chief of Staff Victor Aenlle are involved in a personal relationship. The sheriff says the inquiry was politically motivated, one sided and was filled with lies.

Last week, supervisors met to consider a resolution to remove Aenlle’s position, but Corpus walked into the meeting and proceeded to promote him to assistant sheriff, a position the board has no authority over.

The county does not believe Aenlle, a civilian, meets the requirements to be an assistant sheriff.

Assistant Sheriff Matthew Fox resigned shortly after.

Local

San Jose 1 hour ago

San Jose council to discuss options for filling seat vacated by Omar Torres

union city 7 hours ago

1 hospitalized after police shooting at Union City BART station parking lot

Corpus has not responded to NBC Bay Area's request for an interview in recent days.

On Monday, lawmakers representing San Mateo County at the state and federal level issued a statement calling on Corpus to resign, saying "the turmoil engulfing the sheriff’s office continues to damage the organization and its members, jeopardize public safety."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Tuesday's special meeting starts at 9:15 a.m.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us