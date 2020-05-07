San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Releases Identity of Woman Fatally Shot by Deputies

A woman shot dead by sheriff's deputies Tuesday evening in Half Moon Bay was 56-year-old Sandra Lee Harmon, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

Deputies were sent at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday to the area near Main Street and Monte Vista Lane after someone reported an armed woman was nearby.

Harmon apparently had a rifle and alcohol with her.

Deputies located Harmon behind 845 Main St. and Harmon allegedly fired at the first deputy who got there, sheriff's officials said.

Shots were being fired as the second deputy arrived. Sheriff's officials said both deputies told Harmon to get on the ground and she didn't.

Harmon apparently reached for the rifle, which was on the ground, and deputies fired at her. She was hit and died later at Stanford Hospital.

No one else was injured. Both deputies are on administrative leave while the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office conducts an investigation into the shooting. The sheriff's office is conducting its own investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.