San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Releases Identity of Woman Fatally Shot by Deputies

By Bay City News

Police lights
Shutterstock

A woman shot dead by sheriff's deputies Tuesday evening in Half Moon Bay was 56-year-old Sandra Lee Harmon, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

Deputies were sent at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday to the area near Main Street and Monte Vista Lane after someone reported an armed woman was nearby.

Harmon apparently had a rifle and alcohol with her.

Local

Oakland 12 hours ago

City Announces Free COVID-19 Tests in East Oakland

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Experts Warn of Possible ‘Boomerang Effect’ as California Reopens

Deputies located Harmon behind 845 Main St. and Harmon allegedly fired at the first deputy who got there, sheriff's officials said.

Shots were being fired as the second deputy arrived. Sheriff's officials said both deputies told Harmon to get on the ground and she didn't.

Harmon apparently reached for the rifle, which was on the ground, and deputies fired at her. She was hit and died later at Stanford Hospital.

No one else was injured. Both deputies are on administrative leave while the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office conducts an investigation into the shooting. The sheriff's office is conducting its own investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County Sheriff's Officeofficer involved shootinghalf moon bay
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us