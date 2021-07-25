Face Masks to Required Inside San Mateo County Buildings as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Don’t toss out your COVID-19 masks just yet.

On the Peninsula, San Mateo County takes its own action Monday to fight the surging Delta variant.

County officials are requiring everyone to wear face masks in county buildings regardless if they are vaccinated or not. The mask mandate applies to employees and visitors.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci said federal health leaders are considering a new recommendation that everyone wear masks in public again, regardless of vaccination status.

COVID-19 cases soaring to more than 40,000 per day in the United States, nearly four times the daily average in mid-June.

The federal government is also monitoring surges like the one in Los Angeles County, where masks are already required for everyone indoors.

"The local officials have the discretion and the CDC agrees with that ability,” Fauci said.

On Monday morning, it will also be the law in every single building operated by San Mateo County. Vaccinated or not, you must wear a mask to enter.

“These are the steps we need to take to protect our community right now and our employees,” said David Canepa, San Mateo County Supervisor.

89% of eligible San Mateo County residents are vaccinated. But doctors said that most of the new cases involve the unvaccinated.

People NBC Bay Area's Thom Jensen talked to on Sunday said they are trying to persuade people to get their shots.

“Oh definitely. She encouraged me. I was against the shot in the beginning and she said you have to do it,” said Lisette Valesquez of Redwood City.

Canepa said San Mateo County will continue to follow science and enact more restrictions if needed to save lives.