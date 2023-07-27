Homicide suspect films victim's final moments, posts video on Facebook, San Mateo police say

A 39-year-old Pacifica man accused of killing a female in San Mateo on Wednesday "mercilessly filmed" the final moments of the victim's life and posted the video on Facebook, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Mark Mechikoff, was arrested in San Jose within two hours of police finding the victim dead in an apartment along the 200 block of 36th Avenue in San Mateo, police said.

San Mateo police said they first learned about the incident at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday when authorities in Nye County, Nevada informed them that a person reported witnessing a "stabbing" on Facebook.

The person who reported witnessing the stabbing provided authorities with the name and phone number of the person who posted the video on Facebook, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Nye County authorities "pinged" the phone number connected to the Facebook account and received a result that came back to a large apartment complex on the 200 block of 37th Avenue in San Mateo, police said.

San Mateo police officers swarmed the area and went door to door searching for a possible victim and/or suspect. After searching for nearly three hours, officers found the victim dead in an apartment in the complex, police said.

Mechikoff was not at the scene, but authorities managed to find him in San Jose and take him into custody without incident, police said.

Mechikoff and the victim knew each other, according to police.

The motive for the deadly stabbing is under investigation.

Anyone with information or security footage connected to the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Dave Manion at 650-522-7660 or dmanion@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by phone at 650-522-7676.