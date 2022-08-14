Police Arrest Suspect in Series of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft.

Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe cut out a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius.

After scanning the area, police said they located a car matching witness descriptions, which quickly fled onto Highway 101 towards San Francisco. The car collided near the Vermont Street exit, and two people inside the car fled on foot. The passenger was arrested, but police said they were unable to locate a driver.

Inside the car was 14 catalytic converters, a saw, a jack and a stolen license plate, said police.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900.