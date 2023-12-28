Pacifica

Surfer makes it back to shore after reported to be in distress at Pacifica beach

By Bay City News

A surfer who was reported to be in distress at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica on Thursday morning has made their way back to shore with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard, according to the North County Fire Authority.

The fire authority initially wrote on social media shortly before 8:40 a.m. about the emergency response, then put out an update about 40 minutes later saying the surfer was no longer in any danger.

People are still urged to use caution along the Bay Area coastline. The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for the Central and Northern California coastline that is in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.

