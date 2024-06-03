Watch live: Redwood City fire prompts evacuations

An eight-alarm fire is ablaze in a building that is under construction in Redwood City, NBC Bay Area has learned.

Firefighters have responded to the burning structure located on the 2700 block of Middlefield Road. Evacuations are being ordered for those between Pacific Avenue and Calvin Avenue, according to officials.

Evacuation orders have also been extended to include residents living on Dumbarton Ave.

Caltrain service has also been suspended in Redwood City, officials said.

Redwood City resident Christine Tran details how she was evacuated after a fire in Redwood City set a building under construction ablaze.

Classes at Garfield Community School, on Middlefield Road, have been dismissed for the day. Parents are being advised to pick up their children.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the fire commenced on the fifth floor of the building and no injuries have been reported.

