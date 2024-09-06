Half Moon Bay

Whale spotted in Half Moon Bay harbor

By Jocelyn Moran | NBC Bay Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

A whale was captured on video swimming in a Half Moon Bay harbor Thursday afternoon.

The sighting at Pillar Point harbor drew crowds from all over the Bay Area, and many spectators shared their excitement on social media.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"He was quite spectacular," said Kerry Davis. "He was swimming over between the field dock, and then he was going all the way around, back and forth, right here in front of the field dock."

San Mateo County Aug 26

Why are we seeing more whales moving closer to the Bay Area coastline?

Pacifica Aug 7

Whales spotted near Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica

San Francisco Jun 28

More gray whales spotted in San Francisco Bay

Davis has lived on a boat at Pillar Point for close to 15 years and said he's never seen a whale in the harbor.

Duke Brouwer, the deputy harbor master, said the whale did not appear to be in danger or injured. Instead, "it's just following the food."

"Our assistant harbor master and one of the other harbor patrol men went out to take a look, and based on what they saw, the whale looked fine; we believe it probably followed anchovies into the harbor," Brouwer said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Half Moon Bay
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us