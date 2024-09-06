Whale spotted in Half Moon Bay harbor

A whale was captured on video swimming in a Half Moon Bay harbor Thursday afternoon.

The sighting at Pillar Point harbor drew crowds from all over the Bay Area, and many spectators shared their excitement on social media.

"He was quite spectacular," said Kerry Davis. "He was swimming over between the field dock, and then he was going all the way around, back and forth, right here in front of the field dock."

Davis has lived on a boat at Pillar Point for close to 15 years and said he's never seen a whale in the harbor.

Duke Brouwer, the deputy harbor master, said the whale did not appear to be in danger or injured. Instead, "it's just following the food."

"Our assistant harbor master and one of the other harbor patrol men went out to take a look, and based on what they saw, the whale looked fine; we believe it probably followed anchovies into the harbor," Brouwer said.