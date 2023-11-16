PG&E customers say they aren't happy about coming rate hikes

Some PG&E customers, already struggling to pay their current monthly bills, weren’t happy to hear that a rate hike was approved for the utility company Thursday.

“I think it’s insane,” said Walnut Creek resident Nancy Little. “Because I already pay anywhere from 500 to 700 a month.”

The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved Thursday a monthly rate increase of nearly 13% starting next year. The money is set to help pay for wildfire risk investments, including undergrounding more than 1,200 miles of power lines.

“I’m not thrilled,” said David Bryant, another Walnut Creek resident. “A lot of things have increased in the last couple of years.”

There are also other changes to look forward to after next year, according to the Utility Reform Network’s Executive Director Mark Toney. The consumer advocacy group is pushing for a cap on PG&E rate increases.

The typical monthly bill will increase by nearly $33 starting next year, according to PG&E. In 2025, the increase will be around $4. And we’ll see a decrease of $8 in 2026.

The exact monthly increase will depend on usage. Still, Toney feels the costs of PG&E addressing wildlife safety shouldn’t be passed along to consumers.

“The shareholders want the ratepayers to pay everything,” said Toney. “We think it’s absolutely important that the shareholders put money in.”

The rate hikes approved Thursday are set to go into effect Jan. 1.

Although they don’t agree with it, some PG&E customers are resigned to the new reality.

“I’m already struggling,” said Little. “What can you do? You have to pay it, right?”