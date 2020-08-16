PG&E Says ‘Potential' Power Outages May Happen Again

As the heat wave continues, PG&E advises customers to conserve energy and prepare for "potential for power outage activity."

On Sunday, the company released a statement saying that high temperatures are expected across the region and will last through at least mid-week next week.

In addition, the California Independent System Operator (California ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert starting Sunday at 3 p.m.. The alert will last through Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The ISO issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, today through Wednesday, 3 to 10 p.m. each day. Record-breaking heat is straining supplies; consumers should plan for potential outages. https://t.co/qaxmGA5suu pic.twitter.com/KiDlDdkrwm — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 16, 2020

This warning comes after a night of rotating power outages across the state which, according to the California ISO, were caused by the failure of a power plant and the loss of wind power.

PG&E has released tips for customers in order to save energy and stay safe during the heat wave.