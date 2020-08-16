rotating power outages

PG&E Says ‘Potential' Power Outages May Happen Again

By Elizabeth Campos

AFP via Getty Images

As the heat wave continues, PG&E advises customers to conserve energy and prepare for "potential for power outage activity."

On Sunday, the company released a statement saying that high temperatures are expected across the region and will last through at least mid-week next week.

In addition, the California Independent System Operator (California ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert starting Sunday at 3 p.m.. The alert will last through Wednesday, Aug. 19.

This warning comes after a night of rotating power outages across the state which, according to the California ISO, were caused by the failure of a power plant and the loss of wind power.

PG&E has released tips for customers in order to save energy and stay safe during the heat wave. For more information, click here.

rotating power outagesPG&Epower outages
