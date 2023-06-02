Police Activity on Bay Bridge Affecting Westbound Commute

Police activity on the Bay Bridge has backed up westbound traffic for the Friday morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unspecified police activity was reported around 8:35 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge west of Treasure Island, CHP officials said.

The right westbound lanes are blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays. No other details were immediately available.

#Ongoing #Alert for #BayBridge - Police activity leaves right lanes blocked at TI/YBI exit from WB 80. Jammed back thru the toll plaza. No ETO for lanes. ALT: @SFBART, San Mateo Bridge or Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (9:31a) @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/nXQwOxJaMj — Mike Inouye (he/his) (@MikeyNoWay) June 2, 2023