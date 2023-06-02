Bay Bridge

Police Activity on Bay Bridge Affecting Westbound Commute

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Police activity on the Bay Bridge has backed up westbound traffic for the Friday morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unspecified police activity was reported around 8:35 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge west of Treasure Island, CHP officials said.

The right westbound lanes are blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays. No other details were immediately available.

