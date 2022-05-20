Man Barricaded in Apartment in Fremont: Police

Firefighters and police officers responding to a report of a fire in an apartment in Fremont Friday morning were met by a man in the residence who told them he has a gun, police said.

Authorities are treating the incident along the 46000 block of Winema Common as a barricade situation, according to police. A negotiator is at the scene. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Fremont police Lt. Ricardo Cortes said the fire at the apartment was reported at 9:07 a.m. When firefighters and police officers arrived, they found the man inside the apartment. He told them he had a gun and wanted everyone to leave, according to Cortes said. No gun was seen.

The man appears to be in the apartment by himself, Cortes said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several nearby apartment units have been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.