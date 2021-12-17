Police Arrest Suspect in SF's Mission District Shooting That Killed Sacramento Man

Police in San Francisco arrested a man Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month in the city's Mission District.

The shooting happened on the morning of Nov. 28 near the corner of Potrero Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street, according to police.

There, responding officers found a 31-year-old man injured. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

Family members said the victim, identified as Ahmad Yusufi, was driving for Uber when a man came up to his car in the area and demanded his and a passenger's wallets.

The suspect reportedly shot Yusufi as he was reaching for his wallet.

Yusufi leaves behind a wife and 3 young children.

The family moved to Sacramento from Afghanistan 2 years ago.

Investigators were able to identify Oakland resident Clifford Lavern Stokes, 38, as the suspect in the killing and arrested him on Thursday.

Officers booked him into jail on suspicion of murder, robbery, receiving stolen property, and credit card fraud, police said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.