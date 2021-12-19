Police Arrest Woman Suspected of Interfering With Officers Detaining Retail Thief at SJ Macy's

Police arrested a 43-year-old woman suspected of interfering with an arrest, allowing a retail theft suspect to escape officers Saturday night at a Macy's store in San Jose's Oakridge Mall.

Abeer Hamed, of Morgan Hill, allegedly interfered as a police officer was trying to help store employees handcuff a suspect -- one of about 15 that mobbed the store shortly after 6 p.m.

Police had responded to reports of retail theft at the mall and when they arrived, two loss prevention officers were trying to detain a suspect. Part of the group had already assaulted one of the store officers, pulling her hair and knocking her to the ground -- prompting police to classify the crime as strong-arm robbery instead of theft.

Hamed, apparently uninvolved in the looting, approached a police officer and store employee who were trying to detain a suspect. police said.

She was told to stay back but allegedly refused, and as a police officer attempted to arrest her, Hamed allegedly resisted by swinging an arm at the officer, police said.

While Hamed was being arrested, the robbery suspect fled and hasn't been located.

More than $1,000 in stolen items were recovered and the store employee who was injured was treated for minor to moderate injuries by paramedics.

Hamed was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for resisting arrest by delaying an officer in the scope of his duties, assault on a police officer, and assisting the escape of a person in lawful custody of an officer.

Some witnesses told NBC Bay Area Saturday night that they were in disbelief and said police went too far during the incident.

A cellphone video obtained by NBC Bay Area Saturday night appeared to show an officer asking a woman to back away outside Oakridge Mall, and then an altercation ensued.

Anyone with information on the group of persons involved in the theft and assault of the Macy's employee is asked to contact police. Crime tips can be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on svcrimestoppers.org.

Bay City News contributed to the report.