Man Taken to Hospital After Barricade Situation, Police Shooting in San Jose

A disturbance in San Jose involving a man with a machete who barricaded himself with a hostage on Wednesday night has resulted in a police shooting, the San Jose Police Department said.

The suspect has been transported to a hospital, the police department said at 11:13 p.m. His condition has not been released.

The police department tweeted about the standoff in the 900 block of Boynton Avenue at 9:40 p.m.

Officers and special operations personnel engaged with the suspect after receiving a call at 8:31 p.m.

Police have not provided information about the suspect, his alleged hostage or the circumstances of the standoff.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.