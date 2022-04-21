Police Investigate After Row of Cars Broken Into at Richmond Apartment Complex

Police are investigating after a row of cars and trucks were broken into overnight Thursday at the Bella Vista Apartment Complex in Richmond.

It’s been frustrating for people who live there and are left with the fallout.

According to Richmond police, about 10 to 15 vehicles were broken into overnight at the apartment complex's parking lot.

A resident, who recorded a video told NBC Bay Area that it isn’t the first time that cars have been vandalized. He said his car has been hit a number of times.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“They open the door. Take all the stuff inside. Nobody never see nothing. Never see nothing,” the resident told NBC Bay Area.

Late Thursday evening, black tarp was taped over the name of the complex. That happened about an hour after NBC Bay Area spoke by phone to a manager on site, who said that she was not authorized to make any comment.

Another tenant told NBC Bay Area that security has been an issue.

“I come out here in the streets because they don’t let you smoke on the premises. I come out here every night in the dark and there’s no security nowhere,” one resident told NBC Bay Area.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the manager after hours to ask about security. We didn’t get a call back.

Police said they are hoping to get their hands on surveillance video. But right now, they have no leads.