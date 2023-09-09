Police investigate deadly Oakland shooting

A shooting in Oakland left one man dead Friday night, according to police.

Police said it happened just after 9:45 p.m. near Eighth and Filbert Streets, where officers found one man who had been shot. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

An investigation into the shooting is on-going and anyone with information is asked to reach out to the department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.