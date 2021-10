Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Murray and Las Animas avenues in Gilroy and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The roadway is closed on Las Animas Avenue east of Murray Avenue, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No further information is available at this time.

#BREAKING Gilroy Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Murray Avenue and Las Animas Avenue. Please avoid the area. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/oaBEOIPzso — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) October 30, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.