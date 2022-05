The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting involving their officers Thursday night.

The incident happened in the area of Mariposa and Owens streets. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Police said that one person has died from the shooting.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

No other details have been released at this time.

