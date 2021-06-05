Police Release Surveillance Photo of Missing Elderly Woman in San Francisco

San Francisco police released a surveillance photo of a 84-year-old woman, who has been missing for a week.

The photo was released Friday night by the San Francisco Police Department. The photo shows Jean Chang Kan Fung, 84, wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black Ugg boots, and a red beanie with an "LG" logo. San Francisco police said that Fung is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds and has white hair.

Investigators said the photo was taken on May 28, the day Fung disappeared. Police believe Fung still dressed in these same clothes seen in the photo.

According to police, the 84-year-old disappeared after leaving her Richmond District home for an afternoon walk. She was last seen at a Safeway grocery store in the Marina District.

If you see Fung, you're asked to call 911 immediately.