missing person

Police Release Surveillance Photo of Missing Elderly Woman in San Francisco

Police believe Jean Chang Kan Fung, 84, still dressed in these same clothes seen in the photo.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco police released a surveillance photo of a 84-year-old woman, who has been missing for a week.

The photo was released Friday night by the San Francisco Police Department. The photo shows Jean Chang Kan Fung, 84, wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black Ugg boots, and a red beanie with an "LG" logo. San Francisco police said that Fung is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds and has white hair.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Investigators said the photo was taken on May 28, the day Fung disappeared. Police believe Fung still dressed in these same clothes seen in the photo.

missing person Jun 1

San Francisco Police Ask for Help in Search for Missing Elderly Woman

missing person Jun 2

‘We Miss Her': Search Continues for Missing Elderly Woman From San Francisco

According to police, the 84-year-old disappeared after leaving her Richmond District home for an afternoon walk. She was last seen at a Safeway grocery store in the Marina District.

If you see Fung, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

This article tagged under:

missing personSan FranciscoSurveillance Photo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us