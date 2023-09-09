San Francisco

Police standoff near San Francisco's Rincon Neighborhood

It started sometime before 11:40 a.m. when a fight escalated to one person being injured with a knife

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a San Francisco police car.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco police are asking people to avoid the area of Essex and Folsom streets due to a standoff after a fight there left one person injured. 

The fight happened sometime before 11:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Kathryn Winters with the San Francisco Police Department, who said that officers arrived to find one person who had been cut by a knife. 

While first responders took them to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury, police then located the person suspected of the stabbing in a nearby home. 

That person, so far, is refusing to leave the residence, according to Winters. 

Members of the department’s Hostage/Crisis Negotiation team, Tactical Team, and Specialist Team have also arrived on-site to assist.

